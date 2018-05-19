Busy Bees invites an elephant to tea in support of charity

A Chichester nursery has hosted a series of fundraising events in support of a child bereavement charity.

Throughout April, Busy Bees childcare held several events in order to raise money for Child Bereavement UK.

Busy Bees Big Elephant tea party, raising funds for Child Bereavement UK. Busy Bees childcare Chichester, The Cherries, Summersdale Road, Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1812283 SUS-180405-111722001

A Busy Bees bake off, a cake sale, a sponsored walk, a PJ day, and a crazy hair day were all held during April.

The fundraising month culminated in a special Elephant’s Tea Party, held on May 3. This is the charity’s bereavement awareness initiative, which uses the symbol of an elephant and the theme ‘an elephant never forgets’ and ‘an elephant in the room’ to help children understand bereavement in an age-appropriate way.

Children at the nursery, which is located at The Cherries on Summersdale Road, made elephant maskes, decoated elephant themed cakes, and took part in creative activities to raise funds for the charity.

The Elephant’s Tea Party also marked the launch of Chichester’s Busy Bees partnership with the national charity, which is set to run until 2020.

Marg Randles, founder and chief academic officer for Busy Bees, said: “In 2018, we have chosen to work together with Child Bereavement UK, an incredible charity that works to give families the support they need to rebuild their lives after bereavement - a cause close to our hearts. In our role as early years caregivers, we know that bereavement is extremely difficult for a child to understand and can have a significant impact on their development. That’s why we want to raise as much as possible to support Child Bereavement UK’s valuable work.”

So far, Busy Bees Chichester has raised £385 altogether for Child Bereavement UK.

