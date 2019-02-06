'Redundancies inevitable' as Bognor BrightHouse announces closure

London Road's BrightHouse store will close in the next two months and redundancies are 'inevitable', the management has said.

The rent-to-own shop will be speaking to customers to are yet to complete the lease on their products. The nearest stores for customers and any staff that are 'redeployed' are Havant and Worthing.

A BrightHouse spokesman said: “We have taken the very difficult decision to close 30 stores in the next two months. All employees affected by our proposals have been informed. We are working to redeploy as many people as possible into alternative roles, but redundancies will be inevitable.

"We will be speaking to all customers affected by the store closures and either transferring them to another local store or serving them online. We’re also introducing PayPoint, allowing customers to pay BrightHouse in cash at 28,000 locations across the UK.”