Plans for The Range in Bognor 'will be submitted shortly'

A property planner has today confirmed it expects to submit plans for The Range and Lidl at Oldlands Farm, Bognor, 'shortly'.

The update comes after a planning application was submitted for The Range signage at the former BHS store, Chichester.

Ben Reed, from Rapleys, confirmed the proposals for the Bognor site 'are still being worked up'.

He said: "We are just resolving some technical issues before we submit the planning application. It is expected it will be submitted shortly.

"The occupiers will still be The Range and Lidl, as identified."