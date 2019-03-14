Bognor women's centre given £370,850 cash boost

A Bognor women’s centre has said it was ‘delighted’ after being awarded £370,850 in funding.

My Sisters’ House CIC Women’s Centre, which works with women and girls across the West Sussex coast who face ‘multiple disadvantages’ such as violence, abuse and mental health issues, made the announcement on International Women’s Day

Founder and chief executive, Julie Budge said: “We are delighted to announce – on this International Women’s Day – that My Sisters’ House CIC Women’s Centre has been awarded £370,850 over three years from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“This is a huge achievement and great news for the local community in Arun and surrounding areas. It is a fabulous endorsement of our work.”

The women’s centre added that the new funds would help it to ‘scale up’ and improve the quality of its provision.

Julie added: “The funding is most timely as we have reached the point where the need far outweighs our resources; inadequate space, overstretched staffing, inadequate data

management.”

The charity began in 2014, and has provided support to more than 750 women to date.