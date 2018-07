Graffiti has been found scrawled on wooden sculptures in Hotham Park in Bognor.

The carved Mad Hatters Tea Party, which was only unveiled in April, now features names and even references to social media details – although it is not clear whether these are those of the culprits.

Graffiti on the sculptures at Hotham Park. Photo by Rebecca Gracey.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Graffiti on the sculptures at Hotham Park. Photo by Rebecca Gracey.

Graffiti on the sculptures at Hotham Park. Photo by Rebecca Gracey.