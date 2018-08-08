Bognor Rotary club’s support for food bank

As part of its promise to support the Bognor Regis Food Bank, Bognor Hotham Rotary Club members have agreed to donate £1,200 over the next year - £100 every month for 12 months.

Bognor Hotham Rotary president Terry Farndell has presented the first £100 cheque to Mandy, who helps to manage the food bank store in Bognor Regis. Funds will help supplement food donations with basic essentials which enable the operation to run smoothly.

Foodbanks work with frontline professionals to identify people in need and issue them with a foodbank voucher. These professionals include local organisations such as children’s centres, housing associations, welfare agencies and community mental health teams who are best placed to assess need.

There are over 400 food banks across the UK, supported by the Trussell Trust, a charity that ensures that there is someone locally to provide food to those in need.

The Bognor Hotham Rotary Club believes that food provided by food banks to help those who suddenly find it difficult to feed the family - perhaps because of job loss, an unexpected bill, a requirement to find a deposit, a delay in being paid, or some other disaster - is a wonderful service and members are very pleased to help.