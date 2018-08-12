Bognor Harlequins Summer Camp to be held this month

The Bognor Harlequins Summer Camp will be held this month.

Open August 23-24, the rugby summer camp is open to boys and girls aged 6-14, from complete beginners through to regular players.

During the camp, participants will learn to play the Harlequins Way, focusing on the values of sportsmanship, enjoyment and team spirit – the very values at the core of Harlequins’ professional team.

Sessions will teach children the fundamentals of ball handling, creation, identification and execution of space, tackle technique, continuity in attack and defensive organisation, in order to help the young players develop their on-field skills. Along the way, children will also learn to work as a team, improve their self-confidence, and make new friends.

The unique program has been developed in partnership with the Harlequins Academy, and is in line with the new age grade rugby rules of play, which ensures that participant wellbeing and enjoyment are the primary focus, with sessions tailored to each child’s specific needs.

As well as receiving expert coaching, all participants will receive a free Harlequins gift, discount on Big Game 10 tickets, a chance to win Harlequins prizes and an exclusive invitation to a Harlequins training session to meet the players.

For more information, visit www.quins.co.uk, or contact the team on communitycamps@quins.co.uk.