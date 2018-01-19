Best-selling West Sussex author Kate Mosse announces latest novel

Fans of best-selling West Sussex author Kate Mosse will be excited to hear the announcement that her latest historical fiction novel will be published in May.

A Facebook post says that The Burning Chambers will be available on May 3 in hardback, eBook and audiobook.

Kate Mosse, from the Chichester area, says this latest book is the first in a trilogy, which will cover three centuries and travel the world from Carcassonne to Southern Africa.

It is her first novel since The Taxidermist’s Daughter in 2014.