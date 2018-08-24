Awards given at Harting horticultural show

Harting Horticultural Society held its annual summer show on Saturday.

Harting War Memoral Playing Fields played host to the event, which saw residents contribute a wide variety of entries.

Cynthia Clue, show secretary, said: “The show was well supported on Saturday making it successful despite entries being a slightly down on previous years.

“The long dry spell made it a difficult growing season for everyone but a happy day was nevertheless had by all.

“Cups were presented by The Rev Ken Jacques and the auction at the end helped to raise funds towards the marquee hire.”

Among the winners was Malcolm Hutchings, who was awarded the R.H.S Banksian medal, and David Thistleton-Smith, who took home the Uppark Challenge Cup.

The Clifford Sharpe Memorial Cup was awarded to Cynthia Clue.

Meanwhile the Lutman Dahlia Cup went to Malcolm Hutchings.

The Mangham Plate (for sections one, two and three, not won a cup previously) was awarded to Bev Albery, while Jim White was presented with the Wakeford Cup for best flower exhibit.

Nigel Johnson-Hill was named the winner of the Geoffrey Thistleton-Smith Cup, and in the cookery section of the show, Ruth Bonner took home both the Challenge Cup and the Harting Stores Cup.

The Walker Cup in the handicrafts section was awarded to Delia Blunden and Heather Shearing, while the Coulson Cup in the amateur photography section went to Chris Healey.

Matilda MacAnlay won the Childrens Challenge Cup for ages eight and over, while Bea Northey won the David Bird Cup for ages seven and under.

The Sussex Shield, awarded for best vegetable display, was given to David Thistleton-Smith.