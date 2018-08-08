Arundel Castle hosts event in support of Sussex Snowdrop Trust

The lower lawns of Arundel Castle provided a superb backdrop for an event in support of Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

he event included a talk from Colin Tebbutt Esq, MVO who was a Royal Protection Officer, as well as classical music and bubbly at the foot of the castle. Di Levantine and Kate Shaw, co-founders of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, greeted Nick Herbert MP and deputy mayor of Arundel James Stewart to the event.

Di Levantine, chair of the trust, said: “The trust is very grateful for the use of this beautiful marquee from Tents and Events and the collaboration with the Arundel Festival Fundraising Committee, to allow this event to take place. Friday night saw a lively Madness Band for the Festival and tonight, in contrast, we sit to hear the fascinating anecdotes of a Royal Protection Officer. This evening has been wonderful. We have gathered many loyal and new supporters of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. Colin is a fantastic speaker and it is a rare opportunity to gain an insight into his work over the years, alongside Princess Diana. As a charity, we need to continue to raise awareness and vital funds for local children who are dealing with the day to day challenges of coping with life threatening or terminal illnesses. The trust provides much needed nursing care in the child’s home, as well as counselloring support for the whole family. Nick Herbert MP is a great support and patron. Our connection with local community groups and businesses has made tonight possible. The setting is breathtaking and we have had a delightful evening with wine and cheese at sunset at the Castle.”

For more information, visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.