Arun District Council introduce new hotel and bar to kick-start regeneration ‘masterplan’

A new hotel and bar will be introduced by the district council as the first stage of a project to transform the Regis Centre site.

A council statement also revealed that it was agreed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday night (July 18) that officers should start work on a planning application for the other elements of the regeneration project to ‘redevelop the Regis Centre site and the Hothamton car park site’. The statement read: “These include Winter Gardens, a new theatre, a multi-storey car park and a residential development with restaurants at ground-floor level, and the possible re-use of the Town Hall. “The scheme is the result of considerable work undertaken by Urban Delivery, the council’s advisors, in consultation with councillors and council officers after strong support from the public to regenerate the area.” Councillor Stephen Haymes, cabinet member for technical services, said: “It’s great to see this fantastic project getting underway, these exciting plans will significantly regenerate the area.” The council statement added that it ‘fully endorsed’ the proposals last year, building on the feedback received in ‘previous public consultation exercises’. It also outlined that there will be ‘opportunities to comment upon the detailed plans’ as work continues towards ‘considering a formal planning application’.

