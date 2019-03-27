Art sale to thank Littlehampton RNLI for its efforts to save Bognor woman

The family of a woman who died after being pulled from the water at Bognor is donating sales of her artwork to support those who worked to rescue her.

Bethany Skinner, from Bognor Regis, was just 22 when she was found unresponsive in the water by lifeboat teams on February 24 and died in hospital a few days later.

Bethany Skinner. Image via Sussex Police

At the time, her family paid tribute to her as a kind and caring person who was very talented and creative and said Bethany had recently graduated from Plymouth University with a distinction for her art work.

Littlehampton RNLI has given its thanks to Bethany’s family after her sister, Victoria Louise, posted on Facebook offering prints of Bethany’s work for sale in aid of the voluntary rescue team’s lifeboat station.

Victoria’s post read: “If you knew Beth and would like a memorable piece of her work on your wall, or if you didn’t know her and have enjoyed looking at her artwork below then please buy one, as the raised funds will all be going to the most amazing coast crew that worked so hard to bring Beth back to us.”

She added that Bethany ‘would love’ her work being used to help the RNLI help others and asked people to share her offer to raise as much as possible for the ‘amazing charity’.

Nick White, station manager for Littlehampton RNLI, said it was a kind thing for the family to do and all orders could be made directly to Victoria on Facebook.

The RNLI shared the appeal on social media with its thanks to the family: “We are very grateful to the family for their very kind gesture and our thoughts are with them all as they come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

Prints can be ordered in matt or gloss for £10 in A4 or £20 poster size and feature colourful designs of imaginative creatures as well as drawings of animals such as deer and dragonflies.

Victoria has said the family will be asking for donations to the RNLI at Bethany’s funeral as cut flowers and plastics were against her beliefs.