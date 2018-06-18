Appeal for help as cat Simba goes missing

A family is appealing for help after their house cat Simba has gone missing.

Owner Ester de Vries said: “Our cat, Simba, has gone missing on Friday, June 15 at 8pm.

“Simba is a house cat and has never been outside before. We are so worried about him. He was petrified when he ran away and may not be able to find his way home. Though there have been some potential sightings, none of them have helped us find him back.”

Simba ran away from 32 North Road in Selsey. He was seen jumping a fence and headed towards Manor Road, and has since been spotted by the Cricket Club. He weighs 3.5 kilos and is one year old. He is micro chipped and does not wear a collar. Call 07450 201975.