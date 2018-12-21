Accessible allotments unveiled in Littlehampton

Accessible allotments have been unveiled in Littlehampton.

Built by housebuilder Barratt Homes at its Kingley Gate development in Littlehampton, the allotments were handed over to Littlehampton Town Council in a ceremony attended by new plot holders, including the mayor, Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

Julian Hodder Managing Director Barratts Southern Counties, Town Mayor Cllr Billy Blanchard-Cooper and allotment holder Mr M Hutchinson

The allotments’ design includes raised beds and flat pathways, ensuring that occupants with reduced physical abilities have all-weather access and a consistently stable surface to work from. Wheelchair-accessible picnic benches and plotting benches have been installed nearby.

In 2018, around 60 people have been allocated their first allotment, the council said.

Councillor Ian Buckland, chairman of the council’s Allotment Working Group, said “It has been an ambition of the town council for many years to be able to offer accessible allotment plots so we were thrilled to have been able to finally provide local residents with this opportunity thanks to the Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

“We are also extremely grateful to Barratt Homes for all of their help and support in delivering the project as part of the new allotment site at Kingley Gate.

“The town council will continue to work hard to deliver additional allotments for the community as the town grows in the coming years”.

Those interested in renting an allotment plot should visit Littlehampton Town Council’s website where you can check availability and make an enquiry; visit littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/allotments.