Plans submitted for block of flats to replace vacant Bognor pub

A closed down pub in Bognor Regis has become the subject of a change of use planning application.

The application proposes that the Prince Of Wales public house at 1 Highfield Road, which has been vacant for two years, be replaced by four, one-bedroom flats and two, two-bedroom flats. It also outlined the intention to remodel the roof over the single storey building and make minor alterations to existing facade.

In its economic development statement, the applicant, Bedford House Developments Ltd, said the site was not suitable for a new drinking establishment as there was 'no direct access from the main road'.

It added: "As is the case with many local pubs, the business cannot be sustained and an alternative use is being sorted.

"The Prince of Wales has no direct access from the main road, therefore it does not attract passing traffic. It is difficult to drive to without prior knowledge.

"For large gatherings, parking is limited. The university and Bognor Rugby Club, who used to frequent the pub as their local, now have their own facilities. There is no commercial kitchen."

The statement added that, although the site was in a 'sustainable location', it was not in the centre of town and 'does not attract foot traffic'.

"Social attitudes have changed, out of town pubs with poor access and no catering are not viable business models."

Comments can be made on the application until June 27, with a decision expected by July 18. See the application here.

