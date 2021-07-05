See inside £4 million country house in West Sussex with its own pool, tennis court, stable yards and office space
This beautiful home in Coolham has been owned by the same family for 75 years, and is now on the market via Zoopla.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:00 pm
Set within glorious gardens and grounds, Saucelands dates back to the 16th century, with later skilful and sympathetic additions combining to create a truly sensational family home.
The main house has six bedrooms and four reception rooms and the grounds also contain a one bedroom cottage and a one-bed flat, in addition to offices, two stable yards, manege, tennis court and swimming pool and paddocks.
The grounds are 51 acres in total, and the property has a guide price of £4 million.
