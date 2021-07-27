New range of 108 family homes launched in Yapton

The Paddock View development at North End Road offers a versatile range of 108 two, three and four bedroom homes, including two rarely available bungalows.

Launched off-plan with the first homes expected to be ready to move into by December, each property sits on a generously sized plot, with plenty of room indoors, spacious gardens and garage or parking spaces, the company said.

“Interest so far has come from buyers primarily looking for additional space for their family in a more rural location that still benefits from excellent commuter links, as rural and coastal life continues to grow in popularity since the pandemic,” a spokesperson said.

Dandara has launched its Paddock View development in Yapton

Nicki Dennis, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “Our Paddock View development is bringing a much-needed range of family homes to Yapton

“Launching off-plan will mean that those who are interested in buying at the development will be able to secure the right home early on and will have a say on some of the final fixtures.”

Prices at Paddock View start from £310,000 for a two bedroom home with two parking spaces.