Hill Barn is believed to date back to the early 1900s, but extended significantly in 1936 adding a further wing, with the property being further extended and completely renovated by the current owners. Of particular note is the stunning kitchen/breakfast room which leads into the conservatory. This space features a beautiful fitted kitchen by Guild Anderson with an island and a three-oven Aga with companion module. Outside, the property sits well in a little over six acres of private gardens and grounds incorporating sun terraces, formal lawns, woodland and paddock. The property also benefits from a substantial kitchen garden and is being sold with the benefit of an existing planning consent for a stable block to the east of the main house. Take a look through the photos of Hill Barn, in East Marden, below – on the market for £3,500,000 with Knight Frank on Zoopla.