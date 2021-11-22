Two restaurants in the Chichester area are given new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two restaurants in the Chichester area, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 2:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 2:40 pm
Thyme And Chillies, at Birdham Road, Apuldram was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 13.
And The Boathouse, at 10 Shore Road, East Wittering was given a score of two on October 13.
It means that of the district’s 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (81 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
To find the ratings of other eateries in the area visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/