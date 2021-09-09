This is where you’ll be able to buy the new McPlant vegan burger

The McPlant burger by McDonald's SUS-210909-112531001

McDonald’s UK and Ireland said announced today (September 9) that is was launching a new burger, which features a patty co-developed with Beyond Meat®.

It launches in 10 restaurants in Coventry from Wednesday, September 29, and a further 250 from October 13 with a view to rolling out nationwide in 2022.

No Sussex restaurants are on list for 2021, but from Wednesday, October 13, the closest McDonald’s branches to offer the new McPlant burger will be Havant, five Portsmouth restaurants and dozens of branches in London.

McDonalds, Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The McPlant features a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese. It is cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.

Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland. As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

“We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone. Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

For a full list of restaurants offering the McPlant burger, visit: mcdonalds.co.uk/mcplant