Design change for The Ivy plans in Chichester

Artist's impression of new hoardings at The Ivy in Chichester SUS-211229-170638003

The upmarket restaurant is proposing to open a new venue in East Street, to replace the vacant Top Shop unit, and has submitted a planning application seeking permission for the temporary hoardings it has installed outside the unit while the refurbishment of the former clothes shop takes place.

However it is still awaiting the outcome of two previous planning applications for the creation of outdoor seating, the installation of lanterns as well as planting equipment and the display of advertisements which hit a hurdle after objections were raised about the design.

This includes the fact the restaurant applied for permission to use illuminated signage which goes against the city’s planning guidance which helps to maintain Chichester city centre’s historic feel as it lies within a conservation area.

While the principle of the opening of The Ivy was welcomed, Chichester City Council and The Chichester Society are among those raising concerns that the originally proposed illuminated signage, and an illuminated menu board, were out of keeping with the city and do not comply with the guidance which states that signage should be hand pained instead.

As a result The Ivy has amended its proposals to include a brass lettering sign with ‘hidden’ illumination in the awning which it hopes will be more acceptable.

A final decision on the earlier planning applications is expected in January and The Ivy plans to open in ‘spring 2022’.