Remembrance Sunday in Bognor Regis is a moving tribute to the fallen

Residents, councillors, youth groups and veterans joined the procession yesterday (November 14) as Bognor Regis came together to remember armed forces veterans past and present.

The procession gathered on Place St Maur at 10.50 am and made it's way to the war memorial outside the town hall, where a brief ceremony, led by University of Chichester Chaplain Alison Green, took place.

Local air cadets, sea cadets, scouts and a number of veterans stood guard on the cenotaph as the last post was sounded and residents bowed their heads in silent reflection. Afterwards, dignitaries from organisations across Bognor Regis- including the town council, Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council- laid wreathes commemorating the sacrifice of British and commonwealth troops in action all over the world.

Bognor Regis Remembrance

"As with most years, it's wonderful to see the very high turnout," said Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb. "Particularly as we essentially missed last year. I know a few of us came to the cenotaph, but we couldn't have a large number of people coming, so it's wonderful as we emerge from Covid that people are able to congregate again, to pay our respects and remember those who died.

"It's also the hundredth anniversary of the founding of the Royal British Legion in 1921, so it's a very poignant year from that perspective. The Royal British Legion does great work in, first of all, organising these events up and down the country, but also helping veterans."

Lieutenant Gary Edgington, MBE, commanding officer of the Bognor Regis sea cadets and leader of the parade, added: "It was a fantastic turnout from everybody, and it's so nice to see young people out in support. That's the sea cadets, the air cadets, the scouts, the girl guides, the brownies, all of them. Just seeing them out and paying their respects is wonderful."