Pharmacies in Sussex which are open over the August bank holiday

Selected pharmacies will be open across Sussex to deal with emergency prescriptions as well as provide help and advise for those who need it.

A pharmacist can also help, offering treatment advice, recommend remedies and give guidance on giving medicines to children for issues such as colds minor cuts, bites, rashes. No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas.

To find your nearest pharmacy check the local pharmacy bank holiday opening hours online for Sussex.

Alternatives to A&E for people who need urgent care which is not an emergency this bank holiday also include NHS 111.

NHS 111 can be contacted by phone or online at nhs.uk, available 24/7 and offers advice and guidance for patients experiencing non-emergency, urgent healthcare needs. NHS 111 can advise on local NHS services, connect patients to a medical professional, arrange appointments and offer self-care advice. If you’re ever unsure whether you need to go to A&E, call NHS 111 first. If it is an emergency, such as suspected heart attack, severe abdominal pain, choking or loss of consciousness, call 999.

There are also NHS Urgent Care alternatives to A&E in a number of locations across Sussex.

Brighton and Hove - Residents and out of town visitors who suffer any minor illnesses and injuries this summer can use the Brighton Station Health Centre. Patients can walk in for treatment or call the service first to arrange a telephone triage with a clinician 0333 321 0946

East Sussex - The Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) at Lewes is there for you to treat most injuries or illnesses that are urgent but not life threatening and will be operating as usual over the bank holiday weekend from 8am to 8pm, seven days per week.

West Sussex - Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) is there for you to treat most injuries or illnesses that are urgent but not life threatening will be operating as usual over the bank holiday weekend 24/7.

QVH Minor Injuries Unit in East Grinstead is open 8am-8pm daily run by emergency practitioners who are able to see, diagnose and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments for both adults and children over one year old.