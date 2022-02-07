Hundreds of mixed-sex accommodation breaches at Sussex hospitals
Mixed-sex wards were banned in England in 2010, but last November saw the highest number of breaches of this rule for any November on record.
Breaches in mixed-sex accommodation rules are recorded each time there is an incident of ‘unjustified mixing.’
This is when a patient is placed in sleeping accommodation with a member of the opposite sex.
The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust which covers hospitals in Brighton and Hove, Worthing, Haywards Heath, Shoreham and Chichester, saw 203 breaches in mixed-sex accommodations in November 2021.
The amount of breaches were the highest they have been over a ten year period.
In November there were 28,835 finished consultant episodes, an NHS measure to determine how busy a hospital is, in the Trust’s hospitals.
During this time the hospital had a breach rate of seven per 1000 finished consultant episodes.
In April last year, sanctions against NHS hospitals who were found to have mixed-sex accommodation were quietly dropped.
This means that the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust would have had to have paid £50,750 in fines for November 2021 if the old sanctions were still in place.
