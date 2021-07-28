Three more Covid-19 deaths recorded in Arun District as new cases fall

They sadly died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, Public Health England said.

It also confirmed that the number of new coronavirus cases in Arun had dropped.

The figures released on Tuesday (July 27), showed that 60 people in Arun had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period. While 613 people had tested positive in the past seven days – down 322 since the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures for Arun District

Thirty-six people were admitted to hospital for covid in the last seven days, according to the figures.

Meanwhile, 121,019 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 101,435 have had their second dose.

See the latest figures for Worthing here: One more Covid-19 death recorded in Worthing as new cases fall