Number of booster jabs received in the Arun District revealed

The number of people who have recieved their booster jab in the Chichester District has been revealed

Individuals are eligible for a booster dose if they were vaccinated in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and received their 2nd dose at least six months ago.

The individuals include: residents of older adult care homes, frontline health and social care workers, all adults aged 50 and over, all adults aged 16-49 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

People who have severely weakened immune systems will be eligible for a third primary jab.

Between the period of December 8, 2020 to November 21, 2021, 32 per cent of Arun District residents aged between 16 to 49, 43864, who are eligible for the booster or third jab have received it.

91,192 of residents aged 16 to 49 have yet to receive their booster or third jab.

Meanwhile, 49 per cent of Arun District residents aged 50 and over who are eligible, 39,613, have received their booster or third jab.

40,888 of people aged 50 or over in the District have yet to receive their booster or third jab.

Overall, the Arun District ranks twenty-first in the South East in terms of percentage of 16 to 49 year olds receiving the booster or jab and forty-eighth in terms of 50 year old plus receiving their dosage.