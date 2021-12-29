New NHS vaccination service opens at Bognor Regis Football Club

The mobile service will be available today and tomorrow at Bognor Regis Football Club, and will be open 11am to 4pm on each session.

It is offering walk in vaccinations – no appointment needed.

You are able to get 1st, 2nd and booster vaccinations.

A new walk in vaccination centre has opened at Bognor Regis Football Club

· 1st dose – you must be 16 and over

· 2nd dose – if you are 16 to 18 it must be 12 weeks from your 1st dose, and if you are 18 and over it must be 8 weeks from your 1st dose

· Boosters – must be 3 months from your 2nd

In Bognor Regis, more than 185,000 vaccinations have been given in total across the programme, including first, second and booster vaccines. More than 44,400 people have received their booster vaccination.

A spokesperson from the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “It has been a colossal effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the end of year and our teams are doing an amazing job to help get people protected and this work is ongoing.

“Christmas and New Year is a busy time of year for everyone and we’re grateful to those who have made the time to get themselves a booster vaccination before the end of the year.

“It is vital that as many people as possible have their booster to protect themselves and their loved ones against rising cases of the new variant. It is also never too late if you are yet to have your first or second vaccine; please take the time to make sure you are protected.”

The new service is in addition to the vaccination service at Bognor Health Centre, which is open every day for the next two weeks (apart from Christmas Day and Boxing Day).

If you would like to arrange an appointment at Bognor Health Centre please use the National Booking Service website or call 119 – new appointments are being added every day.

Some GP practices are also holding pop up clinics and contacting patients directly.