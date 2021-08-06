Arun Covid cases rise by 53

A total of 11,528 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Arun when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 6 (Friday), up from 11,475 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Arun now stands at 7,155 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,289.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,442 over the period, to 6,014,023.

Covid ases rose by 53 in Arun in 24 hours

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Arun.

The dashboard shows 316 people had died in the area by August 6 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,484 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Arun.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Arun have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 104,489 people had received both jabs by August 5 (Thursday) – 73 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73 per cent of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.