Care home in Bognor Regis ‘requires improvement’, according to CQC report

Summerley Care Home, in Southview Road, which provides specialist support to patients living with dementia and has facilities for the care of up to 21 people, is said to have fallen behind in a number of vital areas, including safety, effectiveness and management, the report’s authors claim.

The care home was also designated as requiring improvement in the last CQC inspection, which took place in November 2019.

“Staff told us there were not always enough staff on duty to deliver person-centred care,” the most recent report reads, leading to a recommendation to management to review staffing levels.

Summerley Care Home. Photo: Google

Inspectors expressed similar concerns about the residential care home’s move from a paper-based to a largely electronic planning system.

“Some care records were on paper, some electronic and some aspects of some were missing,” the report reads.

“Some risks had not been identified and assessed in a robust way, and staff did not have accurate and reliable information to refer to. This put people at risk of harm.”

The report went on to say that, because accidents were ‘not consistently recorded on the new system,’ several mistakes had been made and inspectors found two bruises on patients which had not been recorded and one which had not been investigated.

The report said similar problems existed around medication, which was ‘not always managed safely,’ at the time of the inspection.

This, the report explained, put patients at risk of ‘not receiving their medicines as prescribed’.

Despite these issues, inspectors made clear that there were a number of areas in which Summerley Care Home was succeeding.