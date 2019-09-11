University of Chichester unveils brand-new logo

The University of Chichester has crowned its 180-year anniversary celebrations by unveiling a new, modern logo to take it through its next phase of development.

The new logo has taken elements of the University’s crest to create an image which is forward-thinking but which also celebrates the organisation’s rich heritage and its reputation as a well-respected seat of learning.

The university dates back to 1839 when it opened as a teacher training college

Mindful that universities must be seen to be using their resources wisely, the logo has been created and developed in-house by the University’s talented graphic design team.

In a move which is both prudent and reflects the University’s green credentials, the organisation is ignoring received practice (which would introduce a new logo across everything at the same time) with a phased adoption.

This means that the new logo will only be added to printed materials when existing stocks run out, resulting in the absolute minimum of waste.

University of Chichester Vice-Chancellor Professor Jane Longmore said: “Our current logo had been in place for over a decade and no longer reflected our direction of travel.

The University crowned its 180-year anniversary celebrations with a new logo to take it through to the next phase of development

“The higher education sector is a competitive one, and prospective students are, quite rightly, looking for universities which are attractive to them.

“Our new logo reflects all the tradition, heritage and gravitas of a teaching institution with a long and distinguished history, while at the same time purveying a modern, fresh and forward-thinking feel.”

New logo crowns 180-year celebrations which started Royally

The University’s 180th anniversary celebrations started with the official opening of the Tech Park on its Bognor Regis campus by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, last October.

A number of events have been held throughout the year, including a special service in the University’s chapel in May and the hosting of Question Time in July. The past year has seen a wide range of accolades and achievements for the University.

It signed the Civic University Agreement to bind it still closer to its local communities, was a featured contributor to the Universities UK initiative #MadeAtUni, appeared in the top 15 Whatuni survey of UK students and was placed in the top third of the National Student Survey league table – coming top for its courses in education, art and counselling.

Academics from the University have led of ground-breaking research in areas as diverse as blind football, dementia, Tudor history, pop art, business and dance. The University’s Bognor Regis-based Tech Park has become home to the world’s first journal for research into video game music and sound – the Journal of Sound and Music in Games.

In other areas academics have contributed to nationally-important events, including the largest-ever exhibition of Manga artwork to be displayed outside Japan (at the British Museum), the centenary of the birth of novelist Iris Murdoch, and the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

Individual courses have also enjoyed a stellar year. The University was the first provider of social work training to have its Degree Apprenticeship for Social Work approved by the Health Care Professions Council, since the publication of social worker degree standards in November last year.

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams gave a talk to the dance department, and internationally-renowned author Kate Mosse has become a Visiting Professor for the MA in Creative Writing.

Environmentally, the University is in the top five universities for green initiatives according to Higher Education Statistics Agency, and its Tech Park has achieved a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’. BREEAM is the world’s leading assessment method for sustainability.

On the international stage the University continues to collaborate and partner with organisations around the world, most recently with the Guangxi University of Finance and Economics in China.

To find out more about the history and heritage of the University of Chichester visit www.chi.ac.uk/about-us.