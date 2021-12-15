Rolls-Royce are looking to take on 37 new apprentices

The applicants are required to be older than 16 years-old and seeking a hands-on experience with a world-class company as a direct route into work or a fully-funded alternative to university.

The 37 placements as apprentices is an increase of more than 15 per cent compared to last year and marks the largest number since the scheme's inception in 2006.

The apprenticeship will consist of between two to four years receiving paid on-the-job training and part-time formal education, leading to NVQ Level 3, HNC, HND and degree qualifications. This will take place at Rolls-Royce' s HQ in Goodwood, and will also combine paid work and training with part-time study at local colleges and universities.

The application process will consist of a well-established selection process designed to assess their individual strengths, aptitudes, personal qualities and potential. The successful candidates will join the company in September 2022.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce said: "We have always recognised the fundamental importance of investing in future talent, not just to support our own business objectives, but to build the skills and knowledge base within UK luxury more widely.

"As well as receiving world-class training in practical craft, technical or business skills, while being paid, our apprentices study for qualifications up to and including degrees, all fully funded by the company. It's an amazing opportunity and a really attractive alternative to university for those who thrive in a more hands-on learning environment.”

Candidates for all apprenticeship positions should apply online at:

www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers