My daughter Alice last year of nursery

Pictures show back-to-school for Littlehampton children

We asked you to send in your best pictures of your kids on their first days back at school.

Here they are:

First day of High School

1. Sarah Maynard-Palfrey said:

My grandkids Tyler year 5 and Gracie year 2,as you see my grandson is not a happy bunny.lol xx

2. Sue O'Connell said:

My granddaughter Shannon year 7, but her first day is tomorrow xx

3. Sue O'Connell

Rileys first day of at Margarets

4. Yasmin Bathard said:

