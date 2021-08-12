GCSEs: Pride and admiration as St Philip Howard pupils find out results

After another 'unsettled and disjointed' year, students have 'dug deep to deliver a fantastic set of results', the school said.

Among the cohort of 159 students, 36 managed to achieve straight 9-7 in at least eight subjects.

Have you read?: Get a FREE congratulations message to your superstar studiersThomas Owen achieved an incredible ten GCSEs at a grade 9 and an A in his additional Maths. Ben Chambers, Louise Thomas, Cerys Dickinson, Ethan Guppy and Thomas Murtagh all achieved ten GCSEs with all grade 9’s and 8’s.

Head of Year 11, Paddy Kinal, said ithas been a 'privilege to work with such great young people'.

Kyran Creighton-Moore, Lily Yeoman, Matilde Agosti, Daisy Thompson, Sanjana Binoj, Jakub Pac, Katie O’Flinn, India Cleall, Katherine Da Silva, Joshua Main and Alec Hedger all managed to achieve ten GCSEs with the top grades of 7-9.

A school spokesperson added: "Nationally on average students sit nine GCSEs and so it is with great credit that the following all achieved nine GCSEs at grades 7-9: Bridget Martin, Thomas Fisher, Lily Myerscough, James Caldow, Will Brook, Sachin Bhopal-Myers, Sophie Purcell, Joe Skaptason, Theo Martin, Daisey Park, Josh McOwan and Lucy Taylor."

Joe Skaptason, who will be staying at the school Sixth Form, told the Observer that he was 'over the moon' with his GCSE results.

"I feel like I worked hard," he said. "It's been a bit of a struggle [learning at home] but I feel I coped well."

Kyran Creighton-Moore was also 'really proud' of his results.

He added: "I couldn't have asked for better."

Kyran is now off to study at Christ's Hospital and hopes to pursue a career in law.

Cerys Dickinson, meanwhile, hopes to eventually work in medicine but will first stay at the school Sixth Form to study history, French, chemistry and biology.

Friends Ashley Bautista, an aspiring architect, and Izzy Donohoe, who hopes to pursue a career in business, both were pleasantly surprised with their grades of 6s, 7s and 8s.

They both felt online learning was a challenge but praised the school staff for how they supported students and 'did the best they could'.

Ethan Guppy was also not expecting to achieve such high grades despite his hard work whilst adjusting to home learning.

He will be taking four A Levels at Sixth Form and hopes to eventually work in computing or engineering.

Rosie Bliss found learning at home challenging as it was 'hard to focus'. However, she still came out with some brilliant grades, including a 9 in dance.

"I've done really well considering what I thought I'd get," she said.

Will Brook also found online learning difficult.

He added: "It was difficult to revise but I kept going and it turned out well in the end."

Ollie Scammell, who plans to join the Royal Air Force (RAF), said 'all the hard paid off' for him.

He added: "It's a great feeling

"I will be staying at Sixth form to do geography, business and product design. I got good grades in those."

Many of the pupils said they will be celebrating at a party tonight, whilst some will be enjoying a meal with their family.

Headteacher David Carter said: “The results achieved by all our wonderful students is a testament to their hard work, determination in a year of continued uncertainty and their positive approach to all that they do.

"We are incredibly proud of each and every student for not just their stunning results but for the young men and women they have become.

"They head into the wider world; to the Sixth Form, colleges and apprenticeships as well-rounded, kind, capable and caring individuals. Thank you to all those who have been instrumental to that journey – our wonderful staff and parents who always walk the extra mile to do the right thing.”

Head of school Andrew Clarke said the Year 11 students are 'simply an outstanding group of young people', adding: "The sheer hard-work this cohort has shown over the last year is admirable to say the least and is something that we can all learn a lot from.

"Working with young people is an absolute privilege anyway, but, on a day like today, when you see young people achieve, it fills you with a real sense of joy; safe in the knowledge that these young people are going to go out into the big wide world and make a real difference.”

"It fills me with great pride to be able to see the pupils fulfil their potential here at SPH and look forward to the next stage of their education.

"As their head of year, it has been wonderful witnessing them grow into fantastic young people, who have met the challenges of the past two years with great resilience and courage."