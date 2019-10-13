Chichester school closed due to ‘building safety issues’

A Chichester school will be closed tomorrow due to ‘building safety issues’.

In a statement, Esther Flower from Parklands Community Primary School said: “Due to building safety issues, Parklands Community Primary School will be closed on Monday 14th October to all pupils and staff.”

Parklands Community Primary School. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

An update will be issued on Monday, she added.

Esther said: “Many apologies for this inconvenience but the safety of everyone is our priority.

“Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.”

Parent consultations will be rescheduled, she added.

