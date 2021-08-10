A Levels: Regis School students secure slots at top universities, including Oxford

Among them is Jade Coles, who will be heading to St Hilda’s College, Oxford to study Law this Autumn, her three A*s in Psychology, Sociology and Government and Politics in tow.

“I am absolutely ecstatic”” She said. “I cannot believe what I have accomplished. The support I have received from the Sixth Form team has been tremendous and I really couldn’t have done this without their help.”

“It’s incredibly well deserved,” added assistant principal Adam Osborne “I know for a fact that, with how hard she worked, Jade would have got those results exams or no exams.”

This year’s A-level results were awarded following Teacher Assessed Grades following the cancellation of external examinations for the second year in a row. Students sat in-class exams and completed coursework as part of the assessment process.

But the challenges of a global pandemic did nothing to dampen the students’ success, with more pupils than ever headed to Russell Group universities.

Other success stories include:

Sebastian Power, who will be joining the University of Manchester to study Physics;

Kelli Ambridge, who has secured a place at the University of Southampton to study Biomedical Sciences;

Aimee Garlick, who is taking up a place studying Mathematics at the University of Southampton;

Ceri Janes, who will be heading to the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to study Politics;

Niall Mears, who will be studying Computer Science at the University of Liverpool;

Madeline Russell, who will be taking up a place at the University of York to study Chemistry.

Congratulating students on their time stellar results, Head of Sixth Form Connie James said: “Despite the obstacles they have faced, whether in school or during home learning, they remained focused on their studies and achieved the very best university offers they could. We are proud of each and every one of them.”

Head teacher David Oakes echoed that sentiment, saying: ““Over the past two years, our Sixth Formers have proven their resilience, positivity and dedication to their studies in the midst of what have been difficult times for us all. As always, our focus has been supporting our students to secure the right university places for them and ensuring they are prepared to move on successfully to the next stages of their lives. Today in particular, we are very pleased for those students taking up their offers of choice, including on some very challenging and competitive courses.