A Levels: Felpham Community College students receive stellar results
Despite a challenging year, Sixth Form students at Felpham Community College came away with stellar A-Level results today, with two students celebrating triple A* results.
The results have ensured that most Felpham Community College students can now continue with their preferred post-18 pathway, with plenty continuing their studies at universities across the country.
Zoe Brixey, head of Sixth Form at the school, commended the pupils for their resilience and determination during a difficult year. She said: “We are very pleased with the achievements of our students. This year has been a challenging for students with much uncertainty and we are very proud of how they have performed this year.
“The ethos we have, where staff know every student well, has helped us support and encourage them to reach their potential. We also place a great importance on ensuring that our students leave the Sixth Form ready to progress to university or work.”
This year marks the second year in a row that students were graded using Teacher Assess Grades after external exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning pupils had to adjust to an entirely new way of learning and workingl.
Even so, a large number of Felpham Community College students did well during this year’s results. Of particular note are:
Madison Wood-Field and Rhys Nicholas, who received three A*s
Alice Field , who acheived two A* and a D
Alexandra Holland, Thomas Clegg who each achieved two As and an A*,
Sean O’Sullavan and Harry Isham, who went home with two Distinctions and a Distinction*
Luke Kearns whose hard work earned him two Distinction*s and a B
Matthew Coe – Distinction*Distinction*, who earned two Distinction*s and a C
Jessica Butters who received an A*, an A and a C
Alice Sanders, who earned three As.
Headteacher Mark Antiss said: “It has been a difficult time for our students, given the unique process of awarding grades this year. However, overall, we are extremely pleased with the results received for our 6th form students. The success of the students was down to their hard work, determination, the first class teaching and the excellent leadership of the 6th form. We are proud of each and every one of our students especially at this challenging time, and wish them well for the future.”