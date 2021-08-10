A Levels: Chichester twins will study at same university after outstanding results

The college recorded a 100 per cent pass rates for A-levels, with nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of students also securing the highest grades of A*-B and more than 92 per cent achieving A*-C grades.

Twins Lucy and Amelia celebrated a haul of A grades – with Lucy picking up three A grades and sister Amelia achieving two A grades and one A*. They are now looking forward to going on to study paramedic science at the University of Surrey together.

Amelia said: “I’m really happy. The last two years have been hard work and different to what we were expecting, so it’s a relief to get such good grades – especially considering what we’ve all been through. I’m over the moon.”

Amelia, Molly, Samantha, Iga, Ebony and Josh

Lucy added: “I’m the same – just really relieved and so glad to get these results. It’s amazing!”

Alex Young is heading off to Kings College London to study an integrated masters in mathematics, having secured A* grades in maths and further maths and an A in history. She revealed that she would cherish her time at Chichester College and the support she received during the pandemic.

“I’m very glad I came to Chichester and it’s been good to have had the support we’ve had," she added. "The teachers have been incredible.

“I’m a little anxious but excited about university. I’m excited to get going."

Lara, Sophie, Holly and Megan

Jessica Hughes, who received A* grades in English language and business and an A in media studies, said she 'wasn’t nervous' before receiving her grades but was 'shaking with happiness' afterwards, adding: "It’s amazing.

“I’ve grown so much as a person over the past two years – the college has helped me to grow my confidence and I think that’s enabled me to do what I’ve done and to get this.

“I’m planning to do a business degree next and see where that takes me. I’d like to teach one day, but that’s in the future – I’ve got the ticket now."

Having achieved three A grades in economics, computer science and maths, Harry Ballantyne will be going to the University of Sussex to study economics and management.

Chichester College students celebrate

He said: “I’m really shocked but I’m happy and proud.”

Friends Khanyile Chiwuta, Trish Katsamba and Meryem Gul were among the first students to collect their results.

Khanyile received a triple distinction in health and social care and is going on to study mental health nursing at Kingston University. Meryem will study pharmacy at University of Hertfordshire after receiving a DDM in applied science, whilst Trish is going to study law at Bournemouth University.

Khanyile said: “We’re all really happy. I feel really good.

“I didn’t expect it, so it’s really nice to have done so well and to have what I need.”

Thomas Poynter was delighted to hear the news that he had achieved three A*s in maths, biology and geography.

"I'm going to do a pilot course in October," he added.

Daniel Welton passed his BTechs with flying colours, achieving two distinctions and one distinction*.

He said he didn't find online learning 'too bad', joking: "I was doing it all from bed. I woke up, did my lessons and went back to sleep again."

He said he is hoping to eventually become a car salesman.

Abi Lothian, who earned an A * in Sociology and two Bs in law and English language, said she was 'very pleased' with the grades. She now plans to study sociology and criminology at Exeter University.

Meanwhile, Josh Taylor said he 'got exactly what I wanted - an A and two Bs in business, psychology and economics.

"I'm taking a gap year," he said. "I'm coming back here for a year to do an ESports course, which I'm very excited for. Then I'm off to Oxford Brookes University to do Sports Science."

Josh said online learning during the pandemic was 'pretty challenging'.

He added: "Different departments had varying degrees of success. Business did really well so I want to thank my teacher for that. I was very lucky in that I had all the equipment to manage but my sympathies are with the people who found it difficult and didn't have the facilities."

Natalia Kempt was pleasantly surprised to see she passed biology with a C, whilst also achieving a B in law and A* in business.

She now plans to study business management at Plymouth University.

"I'm very happy," she added.

Jamie Rivett is also celebrating brilliant results. He achieved an A* in chemistry, A in biology and A in Physics.