Workspace for creative and digital businesses opens in Bognor

Wayne Hemingway, Paul Marshall, Steve Waight, Mandy Weston, Georgia Alston at The_Track opening. Pic by Sam Stephenson

Situated inside the Bognor Regis train station, The_Track has already welcomed its first members and freelance businesses, but due to Covid-19 had not been able to officially celebrate.

This changed on Wednesday when the doors were formally opened by West Sussex County Council Leader Paul Marshall and Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development Steve Waight, to a small number of guests.

The guests were able to view the two workspaces, meet The_Track team and hear from local businesses already making The_Track their home.

The_Track is an initiative led by West Sussex County Council, with the support of the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and managed by startup and coworking experts, Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq).

County Council Leader Paul Marshall said of the opening: “I’m so pleased that we were finally able to come together and celebrate this fantastic addition to Bognor Regis. Since its inception, The_Track’s purpose has been to keep our very talented and skilled residents living and working in West Sussex.

“Like the rest of the country, the coastal economy has been hard hit by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and now more than ever it is necessary to help create an environment to support economic recovery; I believe that The_Track will play a big part in this.

“One of the best things about The_Track is that it was shaped by local people for local people, including local creative and digital businesses, partner organisations, and community representatives and everyone that attended the launch event yesterday was either instrumental in the realisation of the project or is paramount in helping support the hub as it grows.”

Other speakers included Wayne Hemingway from Hemingway Design, whose company designed the space and Mandy Weston, Chief Operating Officer for TownSq.

Start-up businesses who are being supported by The_Track also spoke about their ventures and the support they have received from the team at the hub.

Speaking after the event, Jamie McGowan, Community Director for TownSq said: “After a long journey we are proud to be officially opening this incredible space. Thanks to our fantastic team led by Community Manager Georgia we’ve already achieved so much here, supporting over 200 people through our space and holding over 40 workshops.

“We’d encourage anyone running or thinking about starting a business to get in touch with us to see what support we can give them.

“Of course, it’s not just about those starting businesses; coworking spaces like The_Track also provide people working remotely, or who want to work closer to home, the headspace to break away from their kitchen table and get the job done.

“We’re building something special in Bognor Regis, a community of likeminded people who want to collaborate, learn and grow.

“We’d be delighted to welcome anyone who wants to be a part of that as we aim to make a lasting difference to the area, together.”

The_Track has a variety of membership packages available, ranging from day passes to full-time access and interested groups or individuals can pre-book to visit the space and talk to Georgia Alston, Community Manager.