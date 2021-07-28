Social media stars The Bald Builders ‘excited’ to open drive-through café in Climping

The builders – also known as Brad Hanson, from Littlehampton, and Sam Hughes, from Bognor Regis – have attracted more than one-million followers on social media with their range of cheeky, funny and informative videos.

Last year they launched their own food truck, aptly named The Bald Kitchen.

Now their application to set up a cafe in Crookthorn Lane, Climping, has been given the nod by Arun District Council’s planning committee.

Brad Hanson, of Littlehampton, and Sam Hughes, of Bognor, also known as The Bald Builders

Brad, 37, said: “We are so excited for what’s coming next and can’t wait to get The Bald Kitchen back up and running and serving our local community.

“We’ve got our own blend of coffee, a vast range of cakes and cookies, along with a large selection of other drinks such as milkshakes and slushies, as well as our super tasty burgers, jacket potatoes and cold sandwich selection.”

The café will be made from shipping containers painted orange and black, with a timber canopy. It will face on to a seating area, while the drive-through will run across the back.

The cafe in Climping will be made out of shipping containers, pictured

Local businesses will be supplying ingredients for the garden centre-style café, such as meat from John Wildman & Sons Butchers in Rustington for their famous 60z burgers and eggs from Rookery Farm in Felpham.

Brad added: “We took a gamble and believed in God and in life – to achieve big, you have to do both.”

