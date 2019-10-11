'Quirky fashion' shop opens in Chichester

A shop which offers 'retro and quirky fashion' has been opened in Chichester.

Run by mum-of-two Kelly Mitchell in St Martin’s Street, Cherry Vintage offers shoppers an 'affordable, unique style, a burst of colour and the personal touch'.

Run by mum-of-two Kelly Mitchell in St Martins Street, Cherry Vintage offers shoppers an 'affordable, unique style, a burst of colour and the personal touch'.

Kelly, who is 'passionate about quirky, wearable fashion for all occasions', said the shop offers fashion for women of all ages and sizes as well as girls 'looking to brighten up their wardrobe'.

She added: “What we wear can have a big impact on our mood and our outlook, and often people save their favourite clothes for special occasions.

"I wanted to offer affordable, colourful fashion that people felt they could wear every day to make every day a special occasion.

"There is so much pressure on women to look a certain way, and I wanted to bring back the fun of fashion and help women make their style their own.”

Brands stocked at Cherry Vintage include; Lindy Bop, Collectif, Hell Bunny, Lady Vintage, Lulu Hun shoes and Guns ‘n’ Posies one-of-a-kind hair accessories'.

As well as a 'broad range of fashion and quirky gifts', Kelly said special orders can be requested in store and support is available for anyone looking to 'revamp their style'.

An online click and collect service is also run by the shop, which is open every day except Mondays.

"As a small business owner, I really care about every aspect of my business and so we’re keen to provide the personal touch and build a community within the shop," Kelly continued,

"I also understand, as a mum of two, how easy it is for women to sometimes forget to look after themselves.

"Retro styles and a dash of colour can be a simple way for women to embrace who they are, have fun and get some confidence – even rushing off for the school run.”

Have you read?: Owner speaks of excitement ahead of new Chichester bar



Chichester fish and chip shop goes plastic free



Christmas market confirmed for Chichester