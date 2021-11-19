Live music and late night-openings as Aldwick shops gear up for Christmas

Taking place on December 9 and organised by the West End Shops and Traders Organisation, the event will see businesses from all over Aldwick opening late and putting on special offers to entice customers in the lead up to Christmas.

Businesses, shops, cafes, beauty salons, restaurants and more are due to take part in the event, which will take place throughout the area west of the Bognor Regis pier and will also feature an appearance by the Bognor Regis Concert Band, as well as the radio team from V2.

For co-ordinator Simon Goodale, owner of GB Music Retail and head of the West End Shops and Traders Organisation, the event is all about putting local businesses back on the map after a trying few years.

Shops in Bognors west end are set to celebrate Christmas in style

"The last couple of years have been very difficult for everyone, but particularly when you look at our little area of Bognor Regis. It's been a very difficult time and what we want to do is showcase the area to the people of Bognor and beyond.

"We've got a lot of independent traders around here, so things are a bit different then your mainstream retailers on the traditional high street. We've got a wide range of businesses, too. We've got pubs, we've got restaurants, we've got independent traders like the music shop and the model shop. Absolutely everything. It's such a cross section of independent businesses."

That variety, he said, will be reflected by the range of services and deals offered by the various businesses, Mr Goodale said.