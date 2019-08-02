International clothing retailer to close Chichester city centre store

A Chichester clothing store has announced it is to close its doors for the last time.

Fashion chain Gerry Weber, in East Street, has announced it is to shut all its UK branches, instead focusing on its wholesale business.

Gerry Weber in Chichester, photo courtesy of Google Streetview

A spokesman for the firm said: “In the UK, Gerry Weber will concentrate its operations on its wholesale business, to perspectively grow with its business partners.

“Consequently, Gerry Weber will close all its retail stores.”

He added that ‘the number of stores and staff will not be disclosed’ but that all branches are expected to be shut by the end of October.

The spokesman said: “We have received very positive feedback from our customers and business partners on our new collection and look forward to continuing our good and constructive cooperation with our wholesale partners in the UK in the future.”

Last month Gerry Weber reached an investment agreement with Robus and Whitebox, providing up to €49.2m, as part of ‘ongoing insolvency proceedings under self-administration’ which began in January.