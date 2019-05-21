Felpham 'beach hut' hotel rooms take shape

The manager of a Bognor Regis hotel has described the excitement of seeing the hotel expand.

Plans to build four beach huts with sleeping accommodation and four car parking spaced for use with The Beachcroft Hotel were approved on March 27 this year.

Phil Roberts, general manager at the Felpham hotel said the process had been 'really fun and exciting'.

He said: "We are expecting our first occupants round about August. It's been good — we are thankful to the planning authority for granting us planning permission.

"We designed them as beach huts and we wanted them to be quirky and fun and in keeping with the local area."

Phil added that the company wanted to do something that locals would appreciate and was optimistic about the development's effect on the town.

"It's going to bring a new type of customer to the area and really benefit local bars and local restaurants in the area — hopefully it will put Felpham and Bognor on the map a little bit more."

Part of the planning application said: "The Beach Huts is an exciting new proposed development of four sea front beach huts with sleeping accommodation located at The Beachcroft Hotel, Felpham, Bognor Regis.

"The huts are to be located on the sea front taking full advantage of the location and amazing views looking to the west along the Felpham promenade and beach."