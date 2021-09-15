Petworth's Leconfield Hall set to launch as cinema after £250,000 redevelopment

Leconfield Hall Cinema

The opening film will be No Time To Die, the final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond and the 25th movie in the record-breaking franchise.

Chris Miles, chairman of the Leconfield Hall trustees, said: “During the recent lockdowns, the Leconfield Hall trustees and volunteers in Petworth have been busy making huge improvements to the upstairs auditorium as phase one of a programme of major modifications to maintain and protect this historic building for future generations. The new cinema equipment means we can present new release films for the first time with a state-of-the-art projection and sound system while the new air conditioning and ventilation means it will be a comfortable experience for audiences all year round.”

The programme of performances and activities at the Hall is being planned and organised by a volunteer working group.

Alex Rees, co-chairman of the Leconfield Hall working group, said: “There’ll be films – new releases. You’ll be able to read a review in your paper in the morning and book a ticket to see it here for the next day.

“Longer runs will include baby friendly screenings specially for parents and babies and relaxed screenings for those with additional needs. There’ll be live performances – music, theatre, poetry.

“We’ll continue the partnership with ROH Live and introduce some of the other broadcasts from national and international venues. There’ll be a strong focus on our younger residents through a range of local partners and schools, starting with Petworth Primary. Leconfield Hall welcomes everyone. We want it to be a place that opens up the world while you sit with your neighbours.

“Alongside the entertainment programme the Hall will continue to be available to local hirers for meetings, parties, sales and events.

“The success of the hall will rely on a large team of volunteers to check tickets, steward the screenings and run the bar. This team is being recruited and trained over the next few weeks and all the information for those interested in taking part is available on the hall’s website – www.leconfieldhall.org.uk.”