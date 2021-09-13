The new store will be run by store manager Dan LeBas, along with a team of 40 colleagues from the community.

To celebrate the store opening, Dan LeBas and his team will be joined by Team GB athlete and Olympic gold medallist Sophie Bray to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Dan LeBas said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Bognor Regis.

Aldi is the latest store to announce an opening date at Saltbox

“It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s first store in the area and having Olympic hero, Sophie Bray, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Hockey star Sophie Bray added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award winning ‘Specially Selected’ range - which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine for the second year running - exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering ‘great value’ on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Aldi is calling on charities and food banks in Bognor Regis to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am–10pm and Sunday, 10am–4pm.