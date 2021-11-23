Home Bargains to open new store in Chichester

Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million in its new store in Chichester which will be officially opened at 8.00 am on Saturday, November 27.

Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million in its new store in Barnfield Drive which will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday, November 27, creating 75 new jobs in the local community.

In total, the store will employ 80 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.

It will also be donating £2,000 to local charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which provides palliative and end of life care to anybody in the local community with a life limiting illness.

Laura Eastwood, fundraising manager at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said “We are delighted to welcome Home Bargains to Chichester and thank them for their kind donation to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“We are a local charity supporting local people living with life limiting illnesses and this donation will make a real difference in our community.”

The new Chichester store will join over 575 outlets across the UK.

Rob Miles, the new Chichester store manager, said: “I started my Home Bargains journey three years ago and during that time have worked as a store manager at Eastleigh and Portsmouth.

“There’s nothing quite like the buzz of opening a new store – there’s a lot of hard work and dedication that’s gone into the new site and I can’t wait to open its doors this weekend alongside such a fantastic team. It’s something that I’m exceptionally proud of.”

The 17,685 square foot store, which formerly housed Wickes, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

The new store will also come with its own garden centre – GardenWorld at Home Bargains - which will boast a range of plants, soils and garden décor.