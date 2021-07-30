A planning application was submitted to Arun District Council to change the wording of a condition on its hours to allow it to open at 6am instead of 7am from Monday to Saturday.

The drive thru at unit 5 on the site is set to close at 11pm on those days and hours for Sundays and bank holidays are 8am to 8pm.

A statement with the application said: “It is an operational requirement of Greggs for its units to open from 6am during the week to service customers requiring early morning sustenance.”

Greggs at Saltbox in Bognor Regis has been refused extended hours

The council’s decision statement said: “The reason for the hours imposed was to discourage anti-social behaviour and avoid a detrimental impact on neighbouring residents at the Rowan Park Caravan Park and in Shripney Village.”

The amendment would have a material impact on neighbouring residents and would ‘warrant re-consultation either of neighbours, council departments (i.e. environmental health) or statutory bodies,” the decision statement said.