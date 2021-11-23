Bognor Regis shop reveals all-new look

The shop’s new look includes new lighting throughout the shop, refreshed displays and an all-new shop layout, designed to give customers a revitalised shopping experience.

“It’s been a positive move,” said owner Paul Wells. “We’ve had some good feedback from customers new and old and I think they’ve very much welcomed the new approach.

“I think we were just ready to refresh our look. Obviously retail moves quickly, and, after lockdown, we needed a bit of a change.”