Arun businesses urged to apply for newly available grants

Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) is encouraging the district’s businesses to apply for fresh funding which was announced in December last year.

Businesses can now apply for the Covid Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) if they did not qualify for – or may have missed out on – previous funding or if they need extra support.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, Arun has helped to deliver more than 2,000 grants to local businesses and the latest top up will see an extra £236,347 handed out.

Awards of between £500 and £5,000 can be made during the latest funding window which runs between January 10 and February 28.

Speaking during a meeting of Arun’s economy committee on Wednesday (19 January) council leader Shaun Gunner said he wanted to send a ‘loud and clear message’ to eligible businesses to ‘please come forward and apply’.

“I want to speak not to this committee but to any businesses that are watching: if you’re eligible, apply for these grants,” he said.

“Since my time as leader, and I think probably when Councillor Walsh was leader as well, I’ve actually been frustrated and disappointed that there are businesses eligible that haven’t applied for the grants.”

Some businesses might not be eligible, for example if they previously received maximum grant funding or an Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant, but the council will be able to provide advice.

Officers said that all previous grant funding had been awarded and the latest round of funding is ‘considerably lower than previous awards’.

This may be linked to the fact that most pandemic restrictions will be lifted this week.

Nevertheless, businesses operating in Arun, Adur, Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex, and Worthing can now access the extra support.