New autumn Chichester comedy nights confirmed

Kevin Shepherd

Bookings are now open.

Taking place at the Lodge on Keepers Green, there will be seating for just over 100 people to come and watch some of the best up-and-coming acts around.

Claire Robinson, partnerships coordinator, said: “The autumn season of comedy is a warm-up to the larger programme of comedy nights from local and national acts that is soon to be released as part of the extensive events programme that will launch at Graylingwell Chapel, due to open early next year.

“The new space will provide an exciting new events space for the city. Comedy will be joined by music, dance, drama and Evenings with… providing an opportunity to hear from some of the biggest and best names of sporting and other fields, about their lives, challenges and achievements.

“Each comedy night at The Lodge will present three fantastic acts with an MC to take you through the evening.

“The September 24 evening will feature Paul McCaffrey, Diane Spencer and Live at the Apollo star Nathan Caton, with Kevin Shepherd as MC. October 22’s show will feature Quincy, Eleanor Tiernan and the brilliant Adam Bloom, with Danny Ward as MC. November 26 will see Tom Deacon, Jason Patterson and will finish with Raymond and Mr Timkin’s revue, with Ria Lina as MC.”

Clare de Bathe, director of CCDT, said: “Laughter is absolutely the best medicine for us all after such an incredibly difficult 18 months that the people of Chichester have been through. We’re really excited to be able to put events such as these on again, after the massive success and instant sell-out of the Dominic Holland comedy night just before we went into lockdown. “The feedback then was brilliant with so many calls for more comedy to be put on in Chichester that we are really excited to be talking about this new season. We would encourage people to book up their tickets as soon as possible as they went really fast last time and can’t wait to share news of the Graylingwell Chapel programme soon – so many exciting events to come.”

More information and details on how to book can be found on the CCDT website https://chichestercdt.org.uk/events/. Doors will open at 6.30pm to a licensed bar and food available, with comedy beginning at 7.30pm.

Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) trades for social purpose, and delivers social and environmental benefits to the local community: